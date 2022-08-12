Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,315 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 117,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 64,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,613.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont Trading Up 2.0 %

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 319,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,685,536. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.39. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

