Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases 1,044 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,214 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intel were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.75. 1,004,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,293,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

