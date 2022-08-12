Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 435 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.98. The stock had a trading volume of 70,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $78.82.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

