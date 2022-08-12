Citizens National Bank Trust Department Trims Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $385.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,708. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

