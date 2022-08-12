Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.14.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. 96,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,572,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.10 and a beta of 0.82. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 838,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,714.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clarivate by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clarivate by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,557,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,658,000 after acquiring an additional 428,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Clarivate by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,328,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,062,000 after acquiring an additional 239,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Clarivate by 7.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,537,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after acquiring an additional 171,680 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

