Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70-2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

Clarivate Price Performance

Clarivate stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,783. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -65.10 and a beta of 0.82. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Clarivate

CLVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.14.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,952,714.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Clarivate by 56.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Clarivate by 5.3% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 47.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.