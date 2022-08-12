Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Up 32.8% in July

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Currently, 29.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at $38,416,028.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at $38,416,028.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 784.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Clarus during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 125.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Stock Performance

Shares of CLAR stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $994.18 million, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLAR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

