Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,095 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.47. 222,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,207,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.42. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.99 and a 52 week high of $117.82.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

