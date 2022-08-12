Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 112.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 148,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,768,531. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 546,266 shares of company stock valued at $20,448,640. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

