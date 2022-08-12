Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,178 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $21.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.58. 115,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.55.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

