Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 37,904 Shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,904 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 7.53% of LiqTech International worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 14.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 466,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,905 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,416,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 148,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 108,640 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 422,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 126,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,233. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $10.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LiqTech International ( NASDAQ:LIQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 69.30% and a negative return on equity of 84.59%. The company had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Buehler acquired 2,000,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,035,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LiqTech International news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Buehler purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,035,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,580,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

