Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $16.32 Million Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Flex comprises 1.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Flex worth $16,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 42.0% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Flex by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,263,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Flex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,112,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Flex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 5,329 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $83,505.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,190.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $97,096.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 5,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $83,505.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,190.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,237 shares of company stock worth $9,633,019 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $19.25. 196,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,515,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

