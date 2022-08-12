Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,977 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,723,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,614,192,000 after buying an additional 1,609,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,133,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $300,280,000 after buying an additional 1,441,565 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

ABT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.77 and its 200-day moving average is $115.31. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.