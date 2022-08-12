Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upped their target price on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Hexcel stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.49. 5,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.