Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 34,090 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,090 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Titan International worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 54,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Price Performance

Titan International stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.57. 3,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,097. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $977.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.33.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 47.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.

Titan International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.