Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Short Interest Update

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the July 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLVRW traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 680,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,538. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16. Clever Leaves has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clever Leaves stock. Skaana Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,638 shares during the period. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

