Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

CGTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.26. 125,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

