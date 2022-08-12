Collateral Pay Price Hits $0.0224 on Major Exchanges (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $138,871.86 and approximately $678.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

