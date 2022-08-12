Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CEO John W. Kemper Sells 4,285 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.14.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

