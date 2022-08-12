Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th.

CVGI opened at $7.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $253.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 245,838 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,644,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,130 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,726,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

