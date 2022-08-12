Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th.
Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance
CVGI opened at $7.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $253.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.
Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
