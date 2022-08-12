Compass Point Raises Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Price Target to $28.00

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Compass Point to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $582,644.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $62,383,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 538.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,225,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,092,000 after acquiring an additional 934,160 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,117,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,701,000 after acquiring an additional 809,522 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 667,610 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

