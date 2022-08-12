Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$4.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.94. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$5.72. The firm has a market cap of C$356.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.2239551 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,700 shares in the company, valued at C$3,353,500.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

