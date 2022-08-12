Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$4.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.94. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$5.72. The firm has a market cap of C$356.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.2239551 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,700 shares in the company, valued at C$3,353,500.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.
