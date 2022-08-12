Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $649,000 Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 162.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,099,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $104.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average is $104.22. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

