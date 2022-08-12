Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,279 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $18,402,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $2,303,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $6,581,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $206.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

