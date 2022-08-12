Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 920 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,658,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $323,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $47.61 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $53.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62.

