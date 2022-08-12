CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,771,000 after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONMED Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CNMD opened at $100.54 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $159.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

