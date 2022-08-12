Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.36.

NYSE ED traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,892. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.48. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

