Constellium Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 9,256 put options on the company. This is an increase of 167% compared to the average volume of 3,467 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTM. StockNews.com lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.
Constellium Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24. Constellium has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $21.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,181,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,524 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Constellium by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 105,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Constellium by 437.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 877,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 713,900 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
