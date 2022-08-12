Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,338 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,043,000 after acquiring an additional 978,163 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $96,683,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.43. The company had a trading volume of 384,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,989,504. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.69. The company has a market capitalization of $253.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

