Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,891 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.95. 11,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.30. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,554.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

