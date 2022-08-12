Contrasting Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) & S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Verano and S&W Seed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 4 0 2.80 S&W Seed 0 0 3 0 3.00

Verano currently has a consensus price target of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 433.63%. S&W Seed has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 443.25%. Given S&W Seed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Verano.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 120.77 -$14.68 million ($0.35) -15.93 S&W Seed $84.05 million 0.47 -$19.17 million ($0.66) -1.43

This table compares Verano and S&W Seed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Verano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than S&W Seed. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&W Seed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Verano and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -10.96% -5.83% -3.57% S&W Seed -33.98% -42.66% -18.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Verano shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Verano shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of S&W Seed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verano beats S&W Seed on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

