Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Copart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $137,142,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,401. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.15. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

