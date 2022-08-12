Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Copperleaf Technologies Price Performance

CPLFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283. Copperleaf Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.22.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

