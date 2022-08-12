Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CPLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark dropped their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies stock traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.76. 16,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,076. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.81. Copperleaf Technologies has a one year low of C$5.73 and a one year high of C$26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$462.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copperleaf Technologies

About Copperleaf Technologies

In other news, Senior Officer Stanley Thomas Coleman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total value of C$145,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,188 shares in the company, valued at C$3,801,971.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,491 shares of company stock worth $155,931.

(Get Rating)

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.