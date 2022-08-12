Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 862 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.22. The stock had a trading volume of 43,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,551. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.01.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

