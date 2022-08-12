Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 276,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,243,324. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $191.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

