Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $4.28 Million in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISCV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 1,270.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 215,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 70,117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.78. 17,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,752. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a one year low of $48.98 and a one year high of $62.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.44.

