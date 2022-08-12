Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $6.50 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.90 on Friday, hitting $426.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,313. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.