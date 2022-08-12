Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises approximately 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.65. 152,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,797,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock valued at $205,224,121. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

