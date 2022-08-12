Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.97. 64,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,614,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

