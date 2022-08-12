Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $17.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $746.62. 12,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,579. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $636.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $684.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

