Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $162.52. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.57 and its 200 day moving average is $157.60. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.89 and a 52-week high of $176.31.

