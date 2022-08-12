Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Lifted to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Roth Capital currently has $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $67.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CTVA. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.60.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $60.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,548,000 after buying an additional 32,466 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,649,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,457,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Corteva by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,322,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 137,998 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.