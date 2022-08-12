Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $9.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

