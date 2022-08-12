Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $537.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $498.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

