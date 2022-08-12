Cowen Boosts Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target to $26.00

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gogo from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Gogo Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. Gogo has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Insider Activity at Gogo

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.26 million. Gogo had a net margin of 74.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $158,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gogo news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,522.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $158,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gogo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gogo by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 388,432 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gogo by 748.7% during the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 812,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after buying an additional 717,172 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

See Also

