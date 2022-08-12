Cowen Cuts Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $90.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

POWI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Power Integrations to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations has a one year low of $67.26 and a one year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,288 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

