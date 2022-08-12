Cowen Lowers JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $10.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut JetBlue Airways from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut JetBlue Airways from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut JetBlue Airways from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut JetBlue Airways from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.61.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

