Cowen Trims Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Target Price to $14.00

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RKLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rockley Photonics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Rockley Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

Rockley Photonics Stock Performance

RKLY stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Rockley Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $259.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics ( NYSE:RKLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Rockley Photonics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,210,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Rockley Photonics by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockley Photonics

(Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.