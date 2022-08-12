Craig Hallum Cuts Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target to $80.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

THRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Gentherm from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Gentherm Stock Performance

NASDAQ THRM opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.51. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $175,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $659,264.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Gentherm by 5,247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

